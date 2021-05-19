New Franklin will hire full-time police officer

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN – City Council approved a resolution to hire one full time police officer.

Capt. Daniel Bickett spoke to the board during the May 5 meeting and said the last two full-time officers hired came from their part-time officers.

“We are having a hard time replacing the two part-time officers," Bickett said. "We are not getting applications or the quality of officers applying.”

Bickett said there is a big hiring push for full-time police officers in Northeast Ohio.

“The part-time officers we do have are either being recruited or in the hiring process elsewhere," he said. "The department has 10 part-time positions that need filled on the weekly schedule.

Councilman Jim Cotts said it is going to continue be difficult to get part-time personnel in the police and fire departments.

Adamson said he read this is a problem nationwide in recruiting police officers.

“We would like to get the advertising out there and get on the hiring process before we lose other part-time,” he said.

South Summit COG

As of May 11, the South Summit Council of Government (COG), an agreement between New Franklin and city of Green, began operations.

During the May 5 meeting, Mayor Paul Adamson said the dispatchers have “given fabulous service, top notch, to New Franklin. Adamson said it was a sad day but all of those dispatchers who were working with the service in New Franklin and applied with the COG were hired. Adamson thanked all of those that have put forth the effort and dedication to develop the COG.

In the Mayor's report, Adamson said:

• A bid package is being put together for the pickle ball and tennis courts.

• Residents on Sturgeon Drive are concerned about excessive speed. More discussion will take place as to whether a speed sign should be installed.

• Reported that the city of Norton has made another application with Ohio Public Works and they should know by the end of June if it will receive funding to repair the Kungle Road bridge.

• Reported the city received more than $800,000 for Benner Road for the $1 million project. Adamson said the city applied for another grant and if it is accepted, the city’s share of the project will be $68,000. It should be completed by fall.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., May 19.