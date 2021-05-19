Lake Township selling administrative building items

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – The Lake Township Board of Trustees authorized disposing/salvaging and the sale of administrative office equipment during the May 10 meeting.

A list of items will be on the board’s Facebook page and on the township’s website. The sale of items will go through May 22. People who want to purchase items have to do so through a sealed bid. All details will be posted on Facebook and the website.

In other actions, trustees:

• Accepted the resignation of Michael Angeloff as a reserve officer, effective April 26.

• Authorized paying bills as of April 26 in the amount of $45,993.

• Thanked residents for approving the fire levy.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. May 24 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook