Lake Cable association gearing up for 'Be Bright at Night'

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Lake Cable Recreation Association (LCRA) has relaunched its "Be Bright at Night" public safety campaign.

The campaign, which builds awareness of the need to wear bright colored clothing when walking, running or biking around the area at night, officially kicks off on June 1.

The association is asking people to follow a few simple rules to help people driving in the area to be able to see a person walking or riding a bike along one of the many roads in Lake Cable and other areas around Jackson Township.

The Lake Cable area does not have sidewalks or streetlights, making it difficult to see anyone walking or riding a bike along the road if they don’t have reflective clothing or lights on their bike.

“The Board would like to increase the awareness and reach of LCRA’s Be Bright at Night Campaign with the purpose in mind to make our streets, boulevards and surrounding areas safer for all of our Members and neighbors’ while driving, walking and bicycling," said LCRA trustees Dan Schonoft. “If we can prevent at least one accident or one injury, it will all be worth it.”

This is the third season for the campaign and the goal of raising awareness is even stronger this time amongst the board members.

“We haven’t had any accidents, but we are still seeing many people walking and jogging at night wearing dark clothing making it very difficult to see them alongside the road," said LCRA President Cindy Waikem.

There will be signs up throughout Lake Cable reminding people to wear bright clothing at night, walk or ride against the traffic, use reflective lights on the front and back of bikes, the speed limit is 25 mph around the lake and drivers should be extra attentive when driving through the area.

The Association had signs printed up and will be posting them along roadways throughout the area. It has also included a list of rules in the newsletter sent to all residents. Waikem said there are 500 members of the Association with a total of 720 households in the area.

The group plans to rotate the signs around the area so people don’t get used to seeing one message. It also has promoted the campaign in the newsletter.

A new addition this season is the group is holding a contest for members only. There are eight sponsors who have donated $500 each in cash or in-kind gifts. They are:

• Ernie’s Bicycle Shops

• Visiting Angels-Member Sandi Dougherty

• Saffell’s Barber Shop-Member Jeremy Saffell

• Beaver Contractors, Inc.-Member Ted Scheetz

• Member Jeffrey and Heather Fisher

• Member Neal and Marie Genshaft

• WRL Advertising-Member Jeff LeBeau

• Powell Chiropractic Clinic-Member Dr. Jim Powell

The contest includes three monthly (June, July, August) drawings for prizes and one grand prize drawing at the group’s annual meeting in early November. Official Entry Forms are available as inserts in The Lake Cable newsletter starting with the June newsletter. Contest rules are listed on the back of the entry forms.

Some of the prizes include a waterproof cell phone bag, kayak paddles, LED headlamps, sneaker clips, Casio fishing watch, hats, runner’s vest, and much more.

“We decided to hold a contest because we are hoping to get more people to feel involved with the safety campaign and then they will help us build awareness of staying safe at night," said LCRA Vice President Ken Roush.

Suggestions from the Lake Cable Recreation Association for staying safe when walking and bike riding in Lake Cable include the following:

• Try to refrain from walking or riding after dark.

• If walking or riding after dark, always wear bright clothing and consider carrying a visible light.

• All bikes should have flashing lights visible from front and back.

• Walkers should always walk against the traffic.

• Drivers should be aware of walkers and bikers in the area and respect their right of way.

• Parents are asked to insure all their family members follow the suggestions for Being Bright at Night.