New Franklin approves modular fire station

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN – In anticipation that the village of Clinton will not renew a fire contract with the city, New Franklin City Council approved approved a contract with Advantage Homes of Dalton for the purchase and installation of a modular home to would house personnel of the New Franklin Fire Department personnel.

During the April 21 council meeting New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson said that it appeared, at this point, that Clinton has decided to be “more independent.” The two entities share a station in Clinton and their agreement expires Oct. 3. Adamson said he and Clinton Mayor Clarissa Allega had been talking about the contract in February, but there has been no further communication since then.

Adamson called it disappointing.

“We won’t be leaving Clinton high and dry,” said Adamson referring to them maintaining the mutual aid agreement. Clinton will continue to have the station, but New Franklin will take its equipment out of it," he said.

The modular home is more cost effective for the city than renovating living quarters at the west side station. The cost is $63,057 and includes installation. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Young said he priced other modular home companies and Advantage Homes offered the best option for the price.

In other business, council:

• Authorizing the hiring of an additional full-time service department road maintenance worker.

• Established the full-time position of service department administrative assistant.

• Authorized an agreement with Mason’s Cove for the administration management, development, operation and maintenance of the Tudor House Civic Center. Mayor Paul Adamson thanked council for its support with this agreement and said he looks forward to the expansion of the Tudor House. The first Tudor House event will be held May 30. The theme is “Sail into Summer.” Vendors will be on had to supply food and beverages.

• Heard that The Manchester Local Schools Board of Education approved 3.38 acres to be donated to the city for the development of tennis and pickleball courts. The city has applied for grants to help fund the project.

•The city plans to host its Memorial Day parade and a Grand Marshall will be announced soon.

Council went into executive session to discuss pending litigation no action was taken and the meeting was adjourned. No action was taken.