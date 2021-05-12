Jackson trustees gearing up for Community Celebration

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – During its regular meeting on May 10th, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees authorized road closures, closing the Yard Debris and Waste Site and Parking Bans associated with the June 23-26 Community Celebration, 5K Run and Fireworks display.

Community Parkway, Fulton Drive, Nettlecreek, Abbington, Old Bridge, Greenwich, Arlington, Windy Lane and Windward Trace are among the streets affected by the closures.

Windward Trace Circle, Courtland Trace Circle from Cliff to Vantage Hill and Ruth Lane Avenue Northwest will have temporary parking bans.

The Yard Waste and Debris Site will close between June 25-27 to accommodate the fire safety concerns of the fireworks on Friday and Saturday and allow for cleanup on Sunday.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.7 million.

• Hired Timothy Coppock as a part-time zoning investigator, effective May 11, at $16.55 an hour.

• Awarded the Annex Parking Lot paving to Superior Paving Inc. for $33,223.

• Authorized hiring three new park workers through a temporary service.

• Approved the purchase of an ATV for the Fire Department from Bair’s Powersports at a cost of $18,512. The current ATV is 20 years old.

• Accepted a donation of $25 from Carolyn Young in memory of Harriet Ruwadi Nemeti.

REMINDER: The Movie in the Park will be Toy Story 4 and is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., May 21 at the Jackson Township Amphitheater.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. May 24 at Jackson Township Town Hall.