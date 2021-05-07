Lakemore council approves building renovation resolutions

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – During its meeting on April 19, Lakemore Village Council approved numerous items including resolutions relating to building renovations and additions.

Approved were resolutions to accept the proposal from Cardinal Group to perform environmental hazardous inspections for the village; a proposal from Wertz Geotechnical Engineering to perform drilling and geotechnical engineering services for all sites considered for renovations, and fees can be reimbursed through the funding sought with the United States Department of Agriculture; and a contract with Hasentab Architects for the building renovations and additions project.

Council also accepted a proposal from Great Lakes RCAP to perform smoke testing and inspecting of sewers in an effort to clean Springfield Lake. The testing and inspecting of approximately 12,000 feet of sewers will be at an estimated cost of $19,900.

Several pieces of legislation were approved for the Fire Department, including the promotion of Sam Wilson to part-time firefighter medic. He was promoted from non-technical support with the department. Council also accepted the resignation of James Chapman as part-time firefighter/medic and approved the hire of Christopher Dinkins as part-time firefighter/medic.

In other business, council:

• Approved resolutions to apply for grants to improve the Hinton Humiston Ball Fields. There were A Hometown Proud Grant from Kubota and a First Energy Foundation Grant.

• Approved appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Love Insurance and the Ohio Plan for lability and property insurance, effective April 23 through April 22, 2022.

• Approved a resolution to apply for financing with Cedar Creek Capital for the replacement of a firewall and support for the village offices.

Announcements:

• Lakemore United Methodist Church will hold its Swiss Steak Dinner May 15. Tickets are presale only for the grab and go dinner. Call the church for tickets at 330-733-2050.

• The village will hold the Memorial Day Parade May 31. The parade will step off from Springfield High School.