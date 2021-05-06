Sky Zone launches Little Leapers program for kids six and under

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – Sky Zone in the Belden Village area has launched a new program for kids ages six and under called Little Leapers, which is the reimagined version of the previously offered Toddler Time.

The new program allows parents and kids 6 and under to explore, play and grow together at the trampoline park for $10 per toddler and $5 per adult.

The Little Leapers program offers a mix of structured and unstructured activities to create a fun environment that promotes the development of valuable skills including coordination, balance, teamwork, creativity and communication.

“The Little Leapers program is a fun, high-energy play adventure, created for parents and little ones to enjoy together,” wrote general manager of the Belden Village location Marcus Marshall. “Parents love watching their child bounce, climb and explore in a safe environment while interacting with similar age children and learning about sharing, teamwork and other important social skills.”

The Little Leapers program launched at the Belden Village park in March and so far has attracted hundreds of Little Leapers and family members.

Little Leapers sessions include a mix of structured and unstructured activities lead by instructors, participants and/or parents that allow children to explore, learn and grow as they play. Some of the activities include:

• Active Play Time promotes exploration of the attractions in the park while helping to develop hand-eye coordination, balance and social skills.

• Sensory Play Time features activities like jumping, playing with dodgeballs, and building things with Sky Blocks that provide opportunities for kids to develop fine motor skills and flex their creative muscles.

• Music Time gets everyone up and moving to sing and dance to popular movie hits and classic nursery rhymes while making memories.

• Story Time is time to wind-down and grab a book from Sky Zone’s collection and for the parent/guardian and little leaper to cuddle-up with.

The revised program is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Thursday and Sunday. Plus, Sky Zone hosts Little Leapers special themed events that include visits from children’s favorite characters including PJ Masks, Paw Patrol, Mickey, Dinosaurs, Superheroes and others.

"Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative," Marshal said.

Sky Zone, which was founded in 2004, opened its Belden Village location in 2016 and features wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus a wide array of attractions including Ultimate Dodgeball, Sky Ladder, SkySklam, among others.

Sky Zone has more than 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. It also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama.

About Sky Zone in Belden Village

Address: 4381 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718 Phone: (330) 538-8300

The management team consists of Macaulay Arnold, Tony Zampieri and Mar’Quan Shannon who collectively facilitate all of the programs offered at the park and has been a part of the Sky Zone team since 2016.