Lake trustees approve purchase of new computer

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved purchasing a new computer for the Road Superintendent from the 415 Group at its April 26 meeting.

The new computer equipment is a Dell tower, keyboard, speakers and a mouse at a cost of $854. Trustees also authorized the disposal of the old computer, which has deemed to have no value.

In other actions, the Board:

• Authorized paying bills as of April 26 in the amount of $903,120.

• Heard that Aultman’s Challenge Coins awards were given to four Greentown Fire Department personnel for a call for a crisis involving a pediatric patient and saving a newborn. Four personnel were on the call including Joel Price, Anthony Reiter, Justin Loranzetti and John Forberg.

• Accepted a donation of mulch for the Uniontown Police Department from EcoScape Supply.

• Approved a purchase from Akron Tractor for repairs to the Kubota roadside boom mower in the amount of $3,975.

• Authorized discarding equipment such as lockers and old computers that no longer hold value.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. May 10 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook