Hartville Village Council approves cemetery mowing contract

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE – Village Council approved a contract with Nichol’s Landscaping to provide mowing and landscaping services for the village’s 2021 mowing season during its April 20 regular meeting.

The contract is for $120 per mowing of the village’s two cemeteries. Street Commissioner Nate Miller said this rate has not increased since the village’s last contract with the company.

Prior to the unanimous council vote, Councilwoman Bev Green asked if the village has done a cost analysis to see how much money is being saved by outsourcing this mowing service.

“Several years ago we did a cost analysis and we are saving money,” Miller said, though he did not have those exact figures on hand.

Councilman Jim Sullivan said that when wear and tear on village equipment and moving personnel “from location to location” is figured in, outsourcing is an obvious cost savings. Sullivan added that the decision of whether or not to mow is also made by the village.

Miller said Nichol’s Landscaping will only mow as weather conditions allow.

“When it’s dry and we don’t need them to mow, they don’t get paid for not mowing,” he said.

No other pieces of legislation were passed at the meeting.