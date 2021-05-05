Jackson Township trustees swear in new fire department personnel

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Township Board of Trustees swore in new Deputy Fire Chief Kai W. Rieger and Battalion Chiefs Michael T. Peel and Seth J. Rieger during the April 27 regular meeting.

In other actions, the Board:

• Paid bills in the amount of $651,318.

• Approved the negotiated a negotiated agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Inc (Sergeants). effective Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2024.

• Awarded the 2021 curbing replacement project to T.R. Snyder for a cost of $196,576, as the lowest and best bid.

• Awarded the 2021 resurfacing project to Superior Paving for a cost of $1.45 million, as the lowest and best bid.

• Accepted a $500 2021 Community Celebration Sponsorship from Ohio State Waterproofing.

• Approved the rules and regulations for the Jackson Amphitheater.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. May 10 at Jackson High School Performing Arts Center also broadcast live on Facebook