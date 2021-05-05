Green City Council approves economic development grant for B-Squared

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – Green City Council approved a municipal economic development grant agreement with B-Squared Marketing during its April 27 regular meeting.

The city’s municipal economic development grant program was established to encourage companies to invest in existing buildings where other incentive programs do not apply. The program allows some companies to collect a grant based on the income tax collected from new employment within the city of Green.

Planning and Development Director Wayne Wiethe said the B-Squared agreement “amounts to about $21,000, based on their W2 numbers.”

“This is a small company with nine employees and they are promising to hire a couple more,” Wiethe said.

He added that the grant agreement will allow B-Squared to make renovations to the Lauby Road building that it plans to move its operations into.

“It is a multi-tenant building and they plan on renovating it and moving in by June or so,” Wiethe said.

City income tax receipts up from 2020

Finance Director Steve Schmidt reported that the city has seen a 6.9 percent increase in first quarter 2021 income tax collections over first quarter 2020.

Schmidt said payroll tax, individual income tax, and business net profit returns were each up $96,000, $90,000 and $184,000 respectively over 2020 receipts, indicating that business owners may feel “things are ramping up….and may lead to additional hiring.”

Council committee meetings returned to pre-meeting, pre-COVID norm

In an effort to allow the public more time to speak on items of pending legislation, the rules and personnel committee agreed to return the start time of council committee meetings to 5 p.m. and to allowing members of the public into the meetings based upon social distancing protocols, beginning at the May 11 regular meeting.

The committee meetings were changed to be held prior to the reading of legislation during the regular Council meeting at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to better accommodate the remote nature of the meetings.