Lake Township is asking voters to approve replacement fire levy

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – With the next election just around the corner, the Lake Township Board of Trustees is asking voters to approve a replacement fire levy on the May 4 ballot.

Issue 7 Lake Township Fire District levy will be on the May 4th election ballot.

During a regular trustees meeting in early January, trustees approved putting Issue 7, a 3-mill replacement levy on the ballot for the fire departments that serve the township.

Board President John Arnold said at the time that if the trustees put another renewal levy on the ballot, it would produce the same amount of money that the levy has been generating for the past 20 years. That levy has been renewed every five years for the past 20 years.

Also during that meeting, trustees decided that if they didn’t do a replacement levy that will generate more money, it will make for a more difficult situation down the road.

“We (the trustees) do have annual meetings with all emergency service personnel and meet with them as needed to communicate about their needs and our expectations,” Arnold said. “The Chief's all met with us explaining their need for additional monies for required capital purchases (fire trucks, ambulances Etc.) that will be covered by replacing this levy to its original percentage.”

The levy will be for five years commencing in 2021 and first due in the 2022. It will cost homeowners 30 cents per each $100 in property valuation. The levy will cover building maintenance, equipment maintenance and other expenses for the three fire departments including Hartville, Uniontown and Greentown.

The replacement levy will used for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or other materials. In addition, it will be used for payment of firefighting companies or permanent part or full-time firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative or communications personnel among other items.