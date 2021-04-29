Jackson Lions Club holding Rose Day fundraiser

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Township Lions Club is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, Rose Day where club members are offering long-stemmed packaged roses at $20 a dozen.

"We will be delivering the roses to those who purchase them anywhere in Stark County on May 22," said Lions Club member John Whitmer.

This is the 45th year the fundraiser has been held and Whitmer said the club generally sells 2,000 dozen roses but because of the pandemic, members have a goal of 800 dozen this year.

“Our goal is to raise $15,000 this year," Whitmer said. "We usually hold the fundraiser in April but delayed it until May because of the pandemic. We give most of the money raised to an organization that trains service dogs called Pilot Dogs. We are planning to give $10,000 to the organization this year. That amount will be enough to train and raise one dog.”

The remainder of the money will be divided among other organizations such as cancer research, diabetes foundations and Camp Echoing Hills.

The Lions Club has served their communities and the world for decades. The Jackson Township club was formed in 1960. One of its primary activities is to help individuals with vision related care including screenings. The number of children, youth and adult eye screenings have been reduced because of the pandemic from 1,000 to the low hundreds.

“We are hoping to do some screenings this summer at the Jackson Township Community Celebration,” Whitmer said. “The club will also set up at Health Fair at Jackson High School in the fall to do screenings. The Rose Day fundraiser helps us raise money to help those in need.”

To order roses, visit https://jacksontownshiplions.org/rose-day-2021. For more details about Pilot Dogs, visit https://www.pilotdogs.org/.

The Jackson Township Lions Club is always looking for new members. To learn more about the group, visit https://jacksontownshiplions.org/.

Rose Day 2021

WHAT: Jackson Township Lions Club Rose Day fundraiser

WHEN: Ordered roses will be delivered on May 22, 2021, but must be ordered by May 6

WHO: Your loved ones who deserve roses after suffering a yearlong pandemic.

WHERE: We will deliver the roses to the home of anyone of your choice anywhere in stark county.

HOW MUCH: $20 per dozen