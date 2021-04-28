Lakemore passes erosion control ordinance

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – Lakemore Village Council approved an ordinance that will enact erosion and sediment control standards ruing its April 5 meeting.

The legislation is intended to minimize damage to property and degradation of water resources and wetlands and repealing a previous ordinance. The importance of the legislation is to help with erosion by wind and water during soil disturbing activities and this eroded soil necessitates repair of sewers and ditches and dredging of water ways.

In other action, council:

• Approved an emergency resolution to authorize the mayor to advertise for bids and to execute contracts for the 2021 resurfacing project.

• Approved a resolution to hire Megan Pitman as the village fiscal officer. Pitman will be employed full-time and earn $20 per hour. She will be provided health insurance after 60 days. She will begin with her employment May 3.

• Approved an ordinance to amend a previous motion to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

• Heard the second read on legislation that would authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with Love Insurance and the Ohio Plan for liability and property insurance to be effective from April 23 through April 23, 2022.

• Heard first reads on a resolution authorizing the mayor, on behalf of the village, to advertise for bids, review bids and to execute contracts as required for the replacement of the six-inch sanitary force main project. Also, a resolution to be approved at the May 3 meeting to accept the resignation of Tracy Fast as village fiscal officer to accept the position of full-time village administrator. Fast has worked for the village for 22 years in several positions.

• Thanked those that participated and donated to the Easter Bunny parade.

• The village is planning to hold the annual Memorial Day parade May 31 which will kick off from Springfield Junior Senior High School.