Green's diversity committee to hold virtual meeting

Suburbanite staff report

GREEN – The City of Green’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee is hosting a virtual meeting featuring Diana Starks, vice president and director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

The virtual meeting will be available on Microsoft Teams from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. To register for the link, email communications@cityofgreen.org or visit www.cityofgreen.org/diversity.

Starks will share the strides in diversity, equity and inclusion through the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity that the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland fosters in both inside and outside the Bank.

Starks is a vice president within the People and Culture Department, including the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. She leads the Bank’s workforce diversity initiatives; diversity and inclusion education, learning, and development; strategic collaboration with colleagues to develop a nationally recognized supplier diversity program; and efforts to deepen the Bank’s community presence through the provision of financial education and literacy programs for students living in socioeconomically distressed neighborhoods. Her responsibilities also include leading the Bank’s focus on racial equity. Ms. Starks serves as the Cleveland Reserve Bank’s Equal Employment Opportunity deputy officer.

She is also the chair of the Federal Reserve System Council of Directors of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, leading the development and execution of the strategic priorities of the council and working closely with the Subcommittee on Human Resources in advancing the Federal Reserve System’s talent development initiatives.

Starks holds a BBA from Hiram College, an MA in psychology with a certification in diversity management from Cleveland State University, and an MA in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

The City of Green’s Citizens for Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Committee strives to promote, encourage and celebrate a community where all feel welcome and included. Learn more about the committee at www.cityofgreen.org/diversity