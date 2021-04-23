Green to hold drug take back day

Suburbanite staff report

GREEN – The Summit County Sheriff Department is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Green Fire Station No. 2, 393 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road.

The event is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills or patches only; drop-off sites cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

In addition, the city of Green has drug disposal bags available free of charge. The drug disposal bags may be picked up at the City of Green’s Central Administration Building, 1755 Town Park Blvd., during normal business hours. The disposal bags are simple to use: place pills in the pouch, add warm water and shake to neutralize the medications, then dispose of in your regular trash.