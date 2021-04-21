Springfield trustees hires nuisance investigator

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Township Board of trustee approved the hiring of a zoning assistant and nuisance investigator during the April 8 meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Board of Trustees, along with Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan and Administrative Assistant Ted Weinsheimer, went into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, and compensation of a public employee.

When the meeting resumed, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Miranda Terry as a zoning assistant and nuisance investigator subject to a drug test and background check and will begin on a part time basis on April 12 and be shifted to full time beginning April 19 at the pay rate of $15 hour.

Parks approvals

With the start of spring, trustees approved several items for the Parks Department which included the purchase of playground mulch in the amount of $3,906 from Kaufman Mulch. Trustee Dean Young thanked Trustee Deborah Davis for working hard to save $1,000 on the cost of the mulch.

Trustees also received a quote from Fisher Fence for installation of additional safety fencing to the large baseball field at JEDD Park in the amount of $2,155.64. Trustee Joe DiLauro said a 50-foot section was left open so the fencing would completely enclose the field.

The board approved the field's dry and marking paint for JEDD Park through Pioneer Manufacturing Company in the amount of $3,500.

Property transfers

Trustees also approved the purchase and acceptance of properties in the township that have been approved by the Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation through the Summit County Land Bank Side Lot and Vacant Land Transfer Program at a cost of $1,400 to be paid from Nuisance Abatement Fund Line. The properties included two parcels at 2326 Mingo Avenue for $200 each; 1016 Mohawk Trail, $200; 1022 Mohawk Trail; a vacant lot on Mohawk Trail $200; and a vacant lot on Utica Avenue, $400.

In other business, trustees:

• Made the annual payment to the Summit County Public Health Department for Storm Water Service Fees in the amount of $3,889.60.

• Approved the purchase of a Super VAC 18-inch Battery PPV fan, including batteries and charger, from Warren Fire Equipment in the amount not to exceed $4,000 for the Fire Department. The fan purchase will replace an outdated gas powered PPV fan that is 15 years old.

• Approved the hire of part-time police Officer Paul Ondecker, effective April 19, pending the successful completion of psychological exam, fingerprint background and range qualification.

• Approved Police Chief Jack Simone to execute an agreement on their behalf with Enterprise Fleet Management leasing program for a 2021 Chevy Tahoe for a four-year lease agreement not to exceed $909.97 per month, with a $1 purchase option at the end of the 48-month lease.

• Approved the Road Department the purchase of additional and replacement “Welcome to Springfield” signs in the amount of $3,400 from MD Solutions. A portion of the amount was paid for by a donation from a resident.

The meeting can be seen on YouTube by visiting www.springfieldtownship.us or on Spectrum Channel 1023. There will be no participation due to the COVID pandemic at the meetings. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting to be held April 22 at 6 p.m.