Suburbanite staff report

GREEN – Beginning Monday, April 26, South Main Street will be closed between the intersection at East Caston south to West Caston from April 26 to May 7 for the installation of a water main in this area.

Access to business and residential drives in the closure area will be maintained. The posted detour is Center Road to State Route 93 to State Route 619 to Main Street. Detours for the road closure will be posted.