Jackson Township Trustees approve rezoning request

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved the rezoning of roughly 36 acres on Perry Drive Northwest during the April 13 regular meeting.

Trustees held a public hearing for a zoning request change by Hillsdale Farms Development, which proposed to rezone the R-R Rural Residential District to a R-1 Single Family Low Density Residential District. Access to the property is off of Kingsley.

The rezoning would allow for smaller lot sizes with a minimum size of 80 feet. Current zoning allows a minimum of 100 feet. Hillsdale Farms representatives said the smaller lots would be in keeping with the surrounding properties.

The request was recommended for approval by the Zoning Commission on March 18.

No one spoke in favor of the rezoning and one person spoke against it during the public hearing.

Trustees unanimously adopted the recommendation of the Zoning Commission and approved the rezoning request.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.5 million.

• Authorized forming a Limited Liability Corporation for the legal department called Jackson Computer Operations. The LLC is 100 percent owned by the Jackson Township Board of Trustees.

• Rescheduled the May 11 meeting to 5 p.m. May 10.

• Approved a new records management system for the Police Department from Tyler Technologies in the amount of $168,388 and additional annual fees of $29,957.

• Held a bid opening for the resurfacing project and the curbing project. Two bids were opened for the resurfacing and three bids were opened for the curbing.

• Accepted $500 from the Buckeye Dental Group for the 2021 Community Celebration sponsorship.

• Accepted donations in memory of Harriet Ruwadi Nemeti as follows: $25 from George and Beverly Adolph; $100 from James and Cynthia Camp; $200 from Susan and Dana Hoy; $50 from Robert and Peggy Phillips; and $50 from the Jackson Township Administration Building Employees.

• Accepted a $50 donation to the Fire Department from Ken and Kathryn Rankin.

• Approved purchasing two 2022 ambulances from Superior Sales Co. at a cost of $252,112 each.

• Approved purchasing equipment and installation for the two ambulances at $118,888 per ambulance from Super Sales Co, Inc.

Reminder

• The Fishing Derby will be two sessions: 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free but registration must be completed with the Parks Department by April 29.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. April 27 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook