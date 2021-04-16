Green approves synthetic turf at Central Park

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – The Central Park playground will be upgraded with synthetic turf, following City Council’s approval of an agreement with Foreverlawn NEO

Councilman At-Large and Environment and Parks Committee Chair Richard Brandenburg said the city had budgeted $90,000 in its 2021 capital improvement budget for this project.

“We are appropriating $71,501,” Brandenburg said prior to council approval of the agreement for the purchase and installation of synthetic playground turf at the Central Park playground.

“Some of the difference is work the city will do to prepare the site,” Brandenburg said. “And this is to make a safer, more accessible play area in Central Park.”

In other action, council:

• Approved a $27,900 contract with B&B Sealing, the lowest and best of five bids received, for the city’s 2021 Parks Pavement Maintenance program, including parking lot paving and sealing at Central Park.

• Approved two 30-year tax increment financing agreements with TWL Green Development and Boggs Chiropractic whereby 100 percent of property taxes will be earmarked for infrastructure improvements, after the tax obligation to Green Local Schools is met.

• Approved an agreement with Oriana House,. for community correctional services.