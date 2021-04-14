Lake trustees improving police computers

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP – The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved upgrading computers at the Uniontown Police Department during the April 12 meeting.

Trustees approved upgrading computers at the Police Department with a contract from the 415 Group of Canton at a cost of $1,400 for parts to upgrade 10 Lenovo computers with the new parts. Trustees approved nine hours of labor for the updates.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of April 12 in the amount of $164,948.

• Hired John Schilling as a part-time/reserve officer with the Uniontown Police Department at $15 an hour.

• Approved a five percent pay increase for Cindy Caufield from $19.70 to $20.69 an hour, effective April 12, 2021. She has been assigned the waste site yard duties for the new card system.

• Authorized a contract with Shred America for destruction of documents in accordance with the Lake Township Records Retention Schedule at a cost of $159 for the first bin and $69 for each additional bin.

