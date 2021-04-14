Easter bunny hops around Lakemore

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – Most of us probably remember from our childhood the song "Easter Parade" by Bing Crosby the words, “In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, you’ll be the grandest lady, in the Easter Parade.”

For families in the village of Lakemore, they may not have been dressed in their Easter bonnets, but they came out many strong to greet the Easter Bunny. Once again, COVID-19 restrictions prevented not only the village but many Easter egg hunts and events from taking place.

However, the Easter Bunny still took time out of his busy schedule to visit the children by riding through the neighborhoods on the fire truck and getting to greet those that came out to see him. He visited with the kids and adults alike.

The bunny seemed to be pleased that so many were excited and waiting for his arrival as the red truck weaved its way through village streets. He took time with families, taking pictures and giving hugs.

“We had the fire chase vehicle leading the fire truck (carrying the bunny) and a police cruiser behind the fire truck," said village Administrator Tracy Fast.

She said the bunny got off the truck and posed for photos with the families and gave each child a bag of candy and goodies. The younger ones were given a stuffed animal.

The excitement on the children’s faces was priceless and the adults were surprised when they were given bags of caramel corn donated by KellBran Candies.

It was a two-and-a-half-hour trip for the bunny, but he wanted to make sure he visited with everyone who came out to see him.

Fire Chief Brett Reinbolt said it was a nice day that seemed to be enjoyed by everyone. The chief said the bunny’s helpers were Lieutenant Kevin Atkinson, Firemedic Justin Wise and Firemedic Brandon Bryan and Reinbolt.

Last year, the cotton-tailed icon said he was hoping to be back for the Easter Egg hunt. But even without the hunt, he was pleased to be invited back and enjoyed his time in the village. As he left, he thanked all firemen and police officers for their outstanding service and waved his paw voicing a “see you next year,” and hopped away.