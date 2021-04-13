Hartville approves village health insurance plan

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE – Hartville Village Council has approved a renewal of the village’s health insurance coverage plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Mayor Cynthia Billings said the 2021 contract represents a 9 percent increase over 2020, from $11,871 to $12,937.

She added that Fiscal Officer Scott Varney negotiated the rate increase down from a 17 percent year-to-year increase first proposed by the insurer.

Road salt bidding

Council also approved the village’s participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s annual winter road salt bid program at the April 6 meeting.