Kris London ready for new role with Lakemore PD

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP – Springfield Police Officer Kris London was promoted to the rank of sergeant in late February at a special swearing in ceremony.

London will be filling the vacancy left by Denise Moore, who was promoted to captain in January. London has been working in the Springfield Detective Bureau and will return to the patrol division in his new sergeant position.

London has been with the Springfield Department since 2012. He has been an investigator for the detective bureau since 2018. In his time with the department, he has managed the social media platform. He also has been influential in training new police officers as a field training officer. He was instrumental in the transition to the new Southwest Summit Communications (SWSCOM) dispatch center, spending many hours learning the records management system. He then scheduled training sessions for officers to learn the new software.

“Det. London’s efforts were essential to ensuring a smooth transition of services,” said Police Chief Jack Simone.

He completed First Line Supervision training and is certified in the Reid Interview and Interrogation and Core Criminal Investigations Methods. London is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) member. Simone said that the Crisis Intervention Team training teaches police officers about mental illness. Officers learn de-escalation techniques so they are better prepared when responding to incidents involving individuals suffering from a mental illness. The techniques officers learn help to reduce the harm to themselves and to the individuals involved in crisis situations.

“Det. London is an effective communicator and his attention to details has helped him close numerous cases as a detective,” Simone said.

He gave several examples of London’s responses to situations:

• In October 2020, officers responded to a shooting at a local business. When they arrived, they located a male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds. London was the lead investigator at the scene and worked with a team of officers and promptly processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses, and located and collected potential evidence. His efforts resulted in identifying the shooter.

• On September 14, 2014 at 3 a.m., then Officer London, responded to a call of two suspicious individuals carrying backpacks on Krumroy Road. Upon seeing the two individuals that matched the description, London directed a spotlight on them announcing himself as a police officer. The individuals turned and began running toward the woods.

As London entered the woods after the individuals, he could hear bullets passing by and striking objects in his immediate vicinity as they were firing at him.

He notified the dispatcher of this situation, and several fellow police officers arrived at his location and established a perimeter of the general area. Upon entering the woods officers conducted a ground search and after a lengthy search of the woods, both individuals were located and placed into custody. One was found lying face down and the second was discovered laying under a back porch of a nearby home.

Officers recovered the firearms and several stolen items, along with criminal tools. Both were charged was Felonious Assault, Possessing Firearms, and Possession of Criminal Tools.

• Simone told of another incident on June 10, 2019, at 2 a.m. that then Det. London was called to investigate a shooting. When he arrived at the crime scene, the victim was being transported by Springfield Fire Department to a local hospital. London was not able to interview the victim at the hospital to acquire the identification of the shooter as the victim was heavily sedated. London continued to investigate and found that the victim met the shooter at a local liquor establishment. The two returned home after a night of drinking and got into an altercation, resulting in the victim being shot. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the area before officers could establish his identity.

London recovered surveillance video from the liquor establishment and used the surveillance video and through his investigation was able to identify the suspect. The individual was later arrested and charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

The newly sworn in sergeant comes from a large, blended family and is the middle child our of seven half and step siblings. His family moved to Springfield Township in 1994 and he graduated from Springfield High School in 2001. He attended the University of Akron Police Academy in 2007.

“I started my career in a small police department working for free,” said London. “I’m always looking for ways to improve myself. I enjoy reading in my free time. I’m hoping with some of the coronavirus restrictions being lifted that on my days off I will be able to get to a couple baseball days this summer.”

During his time in the Detective Bureau, London has developed critical thinking skills.

“He has performed well at compiling information, interviewing witnesses and suspects, and examining physical evidence," Simone said. "Det. London is enthusiastic and understands the importance of working as a team, and for these reasons I believe he will be successful in his new role."