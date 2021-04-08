Springfield Schools update recovery plans

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. During the March 16 Springfield Board of Education meeting, Business Manager Dustin Boswell explained the updated financial recovery plan for the district.

Boswell said with receiving about $1.8 million in one-time federal funds, known as ESSER II funds, the district has updated its financial recovery plan.

With the federal funds, the district will maintain transportation services; physical education; retain two music teachers, two art teachers, two tech teachers and a foreign language teacher; and junior high school athletics will be combined by grade level and subject to pay-to-play through the 2021-22 school year.

The funds will be allocated for staff and then will be reimbursed by the government. Boswell said the funds will not increase the budget or solve the budget issues for the schools, rather that it is merely a temporary band aid.

Boswell said the district is still in need of the passage of the upcoming school income tax on the May ballot. The financial update is available on the district website www.springfieldspartans.org.

Treasurer Chris Adams went over the district ‘s standings according to budget and compared to last year. On the revenue side, it is are “dead on” he said. Adams anticipated expenditures being $26,000,899 based for the last eight months and it appears the district will will receive $26,000,991.

“Schools are about people and $21 million is about the educators, their salary and benefits," Adams said. "There is no product in our industry. We teach children.”

Adams said Boswell made an important point in saying this is the reality and community members have to decide if “we are going to compete with our neighboring districts?

“I recognize the difficulty, but I also recognized the fact that a well-funded school system is an essential part of a healthy community," Adams said. "If you don’t have a good school system that can compete you lose students and people.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved three-year administrative contracts for Jennifer Ganzer, Spring Hill Elementary principal; Shaun Morgan, Springfield Junior/Senior High School principal,; Lisa Vardon, Schrop Intermediate principal; and a three-year contract for Michael Smith, maintenance supervisor. There were no changes to these contracts for increases.

• Approved athletic supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county fiscal officer.

• Approved an auxiliary service agreement between Chapel Hill Christian School (South Campus) and the Summit Educational Service Center to provide auxiliary services personnel for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved a lease agreement with Education Alternatives beginning March 1 through June 30, 2023, for $7,000 per month for the property at 2141 Pickle Road (Boyer School).

• Approved service contracts with PSI Affiliates and PSI Associates to provide registered nurse services and medical assistant services for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

• Approved to continue to use Pro Taxi Service to transport students as needed for the Special Services Department and homeless students.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., April 20 at the high school.

Watch the entire meeting on the district website under the Board of Education tab or on Spectrum Channel 1023.