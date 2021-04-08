PLCC superintendent praises work through pandemic

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – As the 2020-21 school year gets closer to coming to an end, Portage Lakes Career Center Superintendent Kim Redmond reported that the staff has done an exceptional job working through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the March 18 Board of Education meeting, Redmond said the new restrictions and processes have caused everyone to think about innovation and alternative ways to get things done.

Principal Mike Kaschak reported during the meeting that recruitment for the next school year is going well. He said that there will be some changes coming in the way students have been recognized in the past with end-of-the-year activities that are being planned now to provide students with “new and extraordinary experiences.”

Updates will be coming soon.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the retirement of Teacher Wayne Harrison, effective June 1.

• Approved employment contracts for Teacher Jessica Amore as high school staff and adult education instructor. Also, Kimberly Fulks and Mark Kent as adult education instructors. Charles Parke was approved as a substitute custodian.

• Heard from Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney who reported that Adult Education’s focus on student retention during the months of August to March has been successful, but work is ongoing to create new programs and to continue recruitment for existing programs. PLCC received a TechCred grant through the state of Ohio to assist with training Adult Education staff in additional programming.

• Approved construction contracts for the safety building to St. Clair Pavlis Group in the amount of $612,358. The board authorized the superintendent to approve change orders not to exceed five percent and work will begin in the coming weeks.

• The board entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of an employee or official of the school district. No action was taken upon return from the session.

Career Center students of the month are:

Gavin Doll, Engineering, Robotics & Manufacturing Academy, Manchester; Aidan Hartley, Cyber Academy, Green; Anthony Keener, Engineering, Robotics & Manufacturing Academy, Coventry; Hanna Ward, Pre-Nursing, Springfield

Placement Student of the Month

Madison Watson, Pre-Nursing, Springfield

Employer: GentleBrook

The next meeting of the PLCC Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. April 22.