New Franklin carries over more than $6 million

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Mayor for the City of New Franklin Paul Adamson delivered the 2021 State of the City report on March 17.

Adamson reported as a result of prudent fiscal policies and efficient allocation of CARES Act funds, the city is entering the year with a carryover of more than $6 million, which is the most the city has ever had. He said the city will continue to exercise caution in the allocation of funds while meeting the current and future needs of residents. The city is in a position with no debt and will continue the “pay as you go” practice by proceeding with equipment purchase, which were delayed last year. It plans to spend close to $1 million for street paving projects.

“We have been conservative in the revenue projections for our budget," Adamson said. "We are confident we can meet the city’s needs while maintaining a carryover similar to the level at which we entered this year."

He reported that New Franklin has made significant progress in a number of areas drafting and adopting the first policy manual for the city. For the service department, the mayor said that construction was completed on the service garage which houses vehicles and upgraded locker and facilities for employees.

For recreation, the city has purchased the Grill School property from the Norton Board of Education and has dedicated it as Grill Park. It has also made improvements to the Tudor House. Activities have been revived at the Tudor House such as a lakeside clambake.

The report updated the many improvements that have been completed throughout the past few year and the plans for future improvements. He acknowledged each department and commended all staff members on achievements and expressed his gratitude for the strong work ethic of the staff.

The entire address can be seen on the city’s Facebook page.

In other business, council:

• Passed a resolution approving and adopting the 2021 annual operating appropriation budget for the general fund and all other funds for the city.

• Approved a resolution to authorize a proposal from Southeast Security for security measures at the fire, police and administration buildings and the South Summit Dispatch Center.

• Approved a resolution authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a Peirce Pumper Truck for the Fire Department. Also, approved a resolution passed to enter into an agreement with Tim Lally Chevrolet for a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4.

• Approved the expenditure of funds toward the city’s share of the costs for formation and operation of the South Summit Dispatch Center by the South Summit Council of Governments.

• Read, for the second time, was an ordinance to increase the salary of the mayor to $90,000 per year effective January 1, 2022.

• Heard from Finance Director Susan Cooke, who reported the department is working on GAP financial statements for 2020 and the audit is coming up soon.

The next regular meeting of the New Franklin City Council and Committees is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 7.