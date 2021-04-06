Hartville council approves fiscal officer contract

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE Village Council approved a renewal of a contract with Varney, Fink & Associates to act as village fiscal officer at its March 16 regular meeting.

Mayor Cynthia Billings said the $1,625 per week contract will be paid out of the village general fund and its waste water treatment fund.

Councilpersons Bev Green and Jim Sullivan voted against the contract.

In other action, council:

• Council also approved the transfer of $75,000 from the general fund to the street construction maintenance and repair fund for normal operations.