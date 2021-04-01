Lake trustees approve yard waste site items

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During its regular meeting on March 22, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved participating in the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District’s 2021 grant program for its yard waste site.

Trustees also adopted the rules and regulations for the site and approved retaining the services of the Stark County Sheriff’s Department for monitoring the site during the period it transitions to a private entity.

Trustees also approved applying for the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District’s 2021 grant program, up to $25,000, for reimbursement of the card reader equipment for privatizing the yard waste site.

The gates are projected to be installed and operational by April 6. Residents will need a card to be able to open the gate and to dump their yard waste. Trustees are asking residents to be patient as they make this transition.

The new rules and regulations will be available on the website at https://www.laketwpstarkco.com/ within a few days of this report.

The Stark County Sheriff will be monitoring the yard waste site as needed during the transition with a cost not to exceed $30 an hour. Monitoring will be a minimum of three consecutive weekends until people get used to the car readers.

“This will lead to a much better experience for people using the site," Trustee John Arnold said.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of March 22 in the amount of $107,963.

• Scheduled spring cleanup dates for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 through 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5. The number of tires is limited to 10 per household.

• Approved getting a speed zone study done by the Stark County engineer for Lake O Pines Street between Market Avenue and Kent Street.

• Approved a purchase of exterior lighting for the Lake Township Hall from Fair Lighting & Electrical in the amount of $1,750.

• Renewed the contract with Wells Quality Excavating for services performed at the township cemeteries.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. April 12 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook