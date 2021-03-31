Lakemore going ahead with parades

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE During the March 15 Lakemore Village Council meeting, Mayor Rich Cole said council and community members want to have a Memorial Day Parade and are going to do their best to make it happen.

Council also said the village will continue a long-standing Easter tradition, just in a different way. There will not be an Easter egg hunt, however, the Easter bunny will visit children riding around Lakemore on the fire truck. He will be coming around from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 and passing out candy.

Village officials ask that people who live on the smaller roads to go to a larger street to make it easier for the fire truck to get to children.

For those wanting to donate candy or money, are asked to contact the Municipal Building.

First reads:

No legislation was approved during the meeting, but three pieces of legislation were read for the first time:

• An ordinance that enacts the erosion and sediment control standards to minimize damage to property and degradation of water resources and wetlands. The ordinance would repeal an earlier ordinance.

• Also read for the first time was a resolution endorsing the Akron Summit County Public Library levy renewal that will appear on the ballot May 4.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Love Insurance and the Ohio Plan for liability and property insurance effective from April 23 to April 23, 2022, was read for the first time.

The three pieces of legislation will be slated for approval at the April 19 meeting.

Other news:

• A special council meeting was held March 10 in which members of council approved Hasenstab Architects. The legislation was considered as an emergency because there is a set timetable for the project (police and municipal building) from the United States Department of Agriculture. The firm is local and Fire Chief Brett Reinbolt assured council that he called each reference to confirm the high recommendations.

• April 19 to 23 will be clean up Lakemore week. Residents can set out items to be picked up. Clean up Lakemore Day will be April 24 for volunteers to come out and help pickup trash.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., April 5, virtually unless otherwise announced.