Jackson High School to hold formal graduation, prom

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education heard plans that the district is planning to hold a formal graduation and a prom this year.

The graduation ceremony for approximately 440 graduates will be held at the Robert Fife Stadium. This will be the first time in several decades that graduation will be held in the stadium.

It is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 25 with May 26 as alternate weather date. There will be four tickets issued to each grad for their families to attend. Both the visitors and the home side bleachers will be used for family seating. The graduates will be seated on the field and the stage area will be in the end zone.

The district will also be hosting a formal prom from 7 to 11 p.m. May 1st at Jackson High School. It will have a carnival/circus theme to it with carnival food served inside the high school. There will be a promenade where each attendee will be introduced before they travel through the second story of the high school and down the steps to the Common Area. Parents will be allowed to take photos of their student coming down the stairs.

The prom will be for both juniors and seniors and ticket prices will be announced at a later date. Both the commencement and the prom will be held with the proper safety protocols in place.

Several staff members have helped principal Jeff Kracker organize the prom, including Misty Tolarchyk, Kristin MacDonald, Deanna Mazur along with student leaders.

“Our students have worked hard and overcome many obstacles to have the best school year possible," Kracker said. “They have earned the privilege to have an in-person prom and commencement on our campus. The 450,000 square feet we have at Jackson High School is the perfect venue this school year to have a formal prom. Our staff and student leaders have worked hard to come up with this option and we are certain our students will enjoy their “carnival and circus prom.”

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved an Attorney-Client fee contract and authorized litigation over vaping and vaping manufacturing.

• Approved milage tax rate for the upcoming emergency levy reducing it from 4 mills to 3.9 mills. The bond issue that passed in 2004 lowers it from 1.9 to 1.7 mills.

• Authorized changing the May 25 school board meeting to 5 p.m. May 18 at the high school because it conflicted with commencement.

• Went into executive session to consider employment matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. April 27 at Jackson High School