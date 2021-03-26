Lake student working on Eagle Scout badge

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. Ryan Moorhead, a junior at Lake High School, is working on his Eagle Scout by raising money to make a Hometown Heroes Monument a permanent feature in front of the Uniontown Police Department.

Moorhead is a member of the Green’s Queen of Heaven Boy Scout Troop 334. He has earned 55 badges and is working on achieving the highest ranking in the scouts. His project is to honor the fallen Uniontown police officers. The timing of the project is close the 10th anniversary of the death of Capt. Daniel Stiles, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic at Edison and Kaufman Avenue NW, outside of Lake Center Christian School.

The memorial also will honor Officer Joshua Miktarian, who was a part-time Uniontown officer, who was fatally shot on July 13, 2008 while making a traffic stop during his full-time role as an officer with the Twinsburg Police Department.

The memorial will include a stamped concrete custom platform surrounding a flagpole with a bronze half-life size statue. It will include benches for people to commemorate and honor the fallen police officers. Flower beds will surround the platform and a retaining wall will be put on the south side of the circle to outline the flower bed. One of the walkways to the memorial will be handicap accessible.

Moorhead said the cost will be $27,000. He has raised more than half with donations from family, friends and from contributors across the U.S. He has also received donations from local businesses and community members who have heard about Moorhead's project in the news.

“The purpose of the Eagle Scout project is to show leadership and provide a community service or benefit a non-profit organization,” Moorhead said. “I’ve worked collaboratively with Police Chief Michael Batchik on my project. The Chief suggested the memorial because he saw one in Twinsburg in honor of officer Miktarian. I thought it was a great idea.”

Uniontown Police Chief Michael Batchik said he suggested a memorial to Moorhead after Moorhead approached him for ideas for the Eagle Scout project.

“From the minute I suggested the idea of a memorial, Ryan just ran with it,” Batchik said. “Everything from the design and layout to where the flowers are going to go has been Ryan’s ideas. It’s all fantastic. The project means everything to me and to our officers. The community has always supported our officers and I think this will be a place the community and our officers can go to honor both Capt. Stiles and Officer Miktarian.”

Moorhead is ready to start the project and waiting on the weather to be a bit more cooperative.

“I’d like to start on the project as soon as the weather breaks and would like to be finished by the end of summer, sometime in August. The statue will cost around $10,000, the benches are $900 each and I’m talking with Rice’s Nursery now for plant selections. The labor for the landscaping will be a workday for the Scouts to help with the planting,” Moorhead said.

He is also talking with a local company about doing the concrete work for the memorial. Moorhead said the feedback has been amazing.

“I’ve visited with a lot of companies and they have been supportive and it’s nice to see them come together on a project like this one," Moorhead said. “I look forward to driving by the police department and seeing the memorial and being able to reflect on the officers and on how the community came together to make this happen.”

To make a tax-deductible donation to the project, make checks payable to the Uniontown Lions Charities, Inc and mail to Ryan Moorhead c/o Uniontown Police Department, 1635 Edison St. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685.