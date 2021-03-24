Springfield trustees approve legislation

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The township Board of Trustees met virtually March 11 to approve legislative items for the police, road and zoning departments.

Trustees read several legislative items for the Police Department that included approval of a revised vehicle pursuit policy and the internal investigations/employee misconduct policy.

Trustees also approved the hiring of part-time Officer Noah Wardle pending successful completion of drug screen, firearms qualification and final interview.

A contract with Poly-Tech Associates to conduct a property/evidence room audit/inventory in the amount of $7,150 was also approved. Trustee Deborah Davis voted no on this contract, while Trustees Dean Young and Joe DiLauro voted yes.

Other contracts

• Trustees read and accepted legislation to enter into a contract with the Summit County Engineer for the 2021 Pavement Program and to make direct payment to Melway Paving in the amount not to exceed $292,868. This represents the 405 Motor-Pave and 422 Chip Seal programs for the Road Department. Ted Weinsheimer, superintendent of road department, said the program is for about 21 roads which equal about 4.7 miles and that there are other bids coming in that will be around $90,000 which will put the total road program at nearly $400,000.

Young said that is a positive in the work to do as much as possible to improve the roads.

• For the Zoning Department, trustees approved a quote from Butcher and Son for the demolition of all structures at 1050 Mohawk Trail. It includes removal of all debris, all required permits, capping any water wells, pumping and crushing any septic tanks, removal of pavement and top 3 inches of gravel to the right of way, fill, grade, straw and seed the site after completion. Cost is not to exceed $7,430, unless prior approval is granted by the trustees.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. March 25. The meeting will be livestreamed on You Tube or can be seen on Spectrum’s Channel 1023. There will be no participation due to the COVID pandemic. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments via email to tedw@springfieldtownship.us. Those comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.