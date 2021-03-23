New Franklin receives $35,000 in grant funding

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Members of City Council announced at the March 3 meeting that the city had been the recipient of three grants with a combined total of nearly $35,000.

Mayor Paul Adamson said the city received a Justice Grant in the amount of $14,285 for the purchase of police radios. It also received a grant for a trail study to link Portage Lakes State Park Erie Canal Pathway (towpath trail). The grant amount is $15,000.

Adamson said the trail study grant is beneficial as the city may become a recipient for funds to complete the project.

Adamson also said New Franklin was awarded just less than $5,000 to recreate blueprints for the Tudor House.

The Tudor House Proposal includes for the first phase landscaping and patios, working on the waterfront, driveway and outdoor public restrooms at an estimated cost of $500,000. The second phase will include a four-season room and city officials are looking at a start date of fall 2022. The approximate cost is estimated at $2 million. Private financing will help so there will be no debt until the third year. The city is not changing the interior of the house.

Other business:

• Finance Director Susan Cooke reported her department is working with department heads to finalize annual appropriations.

• The only piece of legislation present was an ordinance to increase the salary of the mayor to $90,000 per year, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Council members asked for more time to look over this legislation.

• During the mayor’s report, Adamson said that the Zoom council meetings will continue until further notice.

• Adamson spoke about a meeting with Aqua Ohio to discuss waterlines at the intersection of South Main Street and East Caston Road. The intersection may need to be closed for a minimum of five days to install the water lines.

• Adamson updated council on the Kungle Road Bridge. He said that after speaking with District 27 Ohio Senator Kristina Roegner, she is requesting $200,000 in the state budget to help with the repairs of the bridge.

• Public comments included some from residents about legislation for contractor registration. One resident said that that since there is not a city building department, they are already registered with the county.

A resident wanted to know who would need to be registered. A list of those needing to register if this goes through was then read.

One resident said it is a good idea, but didn't believe it will not guarantee good work and performance.

It would be a free registration for those who have a contracting company.

To view all the comments, visit the city’s Facebook page click on videos to watch the comments being read and answered.

• Adamson said the tennis courts survey is being completed and they are looking at grants.

• For the new dispatching, the target date to be up and running is May 11. The deadline to file the financial disclosure is May 17.

Announcements:

• The pickle ball courts will open as soon as the weather permits.

• The Citizens Advisory Group met with 22 people in attendence.