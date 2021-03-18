Lake Township Trustees approve fence, gates and card system

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on March 8, the Lake Township Trustees approved quotes for upgrades to the yard waste site.

Trustees approved the purchase of fence from Southway Fence Co. in the amount of $29,950 for materials and installation for the fence and the gates. They also approved a purchase from COSO Media for a one-time fee of $3,500 and an annual fee of $175 to set up of the key cards required to enter the yard waste site.

The purchases are part of trustees’ plan to privatize the yard waste site so that it can be used by only Lake Township residents by adding a fence, a gate and a key card system for residents to use.

Trustees said they are still working toward opening by April 1, 2021.

In other actions, trustees:

• Approved Jessica Swartz as an alternate member of the Lake Township Zoning Commission, effectively immediately through March 8, 2023.

• Authorized paying bills as of March 8 in the amount of $146,561.

• Tabled a discussion on an aeration system discharge line for 3782 Edison St. NW until trustees can do more research and gather more information on the matter.

• Approved a 14-foot by 14-foot garage door for an outbuilding for the road department from Dutcher Door in the amount of $2,374 for materials and labor.

• Authorized the purchase and installation of tires for the road department (Kabota mowing tractors) in the amount of $2,770.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. March 22 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook