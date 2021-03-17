Capt. Denise Moore achieves another career goal

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Denise Moore set a goal for herself to reach the rank of police captain. That was a goal that was recently achieved as she recently became the first woman in the Springfield Police Department to earn that rank.

Moore has had a lot of firsts throughout her police career, but it was becoming captain that she had been striving for. She was the first full-time female for the department, the first full-time female sergeant, the first female detective, the first female to join SWAT from the department and now the first female captain.

Moore is a Coventry High School grad and began in the nursing program at the University of Akron.

“I decided I didn’t like it,” she said.

She received a flyer in the mail from the police academy and thought it would be something she would like, and it was a different way of helping people from being a nurse. She continued her education at the University of Akron's Police Academy. Moore graduated in 1995 and worked at Ravenna Police Department as a police officer and dispatcher then she applied at Springfield, where she was hired in September 1995 when she was 21 years old. She has been there ever since.

Moore has continued her education at Kent State University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences with a major in psychology graduating in 2005. She attended the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC) and graduated in 2006. She was on the SWAT team for six years as a hostage negotiator and a detective during that time. She was then promoted to sergeant and has been with the Springfield Township department for more than 25 years.

Her partner, Jason Moore, works part-time for the Springfield department and full-time as a police officer at the Veteran’s Hospital in Cleveland. The couple has two children, twins Samantha and Carter, who are 12 years old. She is an animal lover and has a Beagle and a Pekinese which she enjoys going out and walking them. They also have a cat.

They live at Portage Lakes and love to go boating and enjoy the water in the summer. They have a four-wheeler that they take to a farm and spend time driving around.

When not working, Moore loves to hang out with her kids and go shopping and bowling.

“I am excited to help the chief lead the department. I have been looking forward to this for a long time and I want to make a difference,” she said.

Moore says she is a firm supporter of community policing and while many of the department's community activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said her next goal is to make sure those come back as soon as they are allowed.

“It is one of the most important things we do at the police department," Moore said.