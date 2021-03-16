Jackson trustees continue rezoning hearing

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the March 9 regular meeting, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees held a public hearing for a rezoning request made by A-List Land Development, 1425 Whipple Ave. NW.

The company requested a revision to the layout of a previous R-3 PUD Development plan, approved on June 11, 2007, by township trustees. The property is at the northeast corner of Portage and Lutz. The original plan had 51 lots and the rezoning request being made is to allow 57 lots.

Trustees continued the hearing to 5:30 p.m. March 23 because the developer sent the wrong plans to the Zoning Department, which only included 56 units. Trustees all said they wanted time to review the plan for the 57 units.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.4 million.

• Swore in the new fire chief, Timothy G. Berczik, who was introduced by outgoing Chief Tracy Hogue. Berczik said that the department has great people and equipment, and the support of the community is wonderful, “We’re off to greater things.” President Todd Hawke thanked both Berczik and Hogue for their service to the community.

• Heard comments from Hogue, who said: “Tim and I have always worked together as a team. I’m proud of Chief Berczik. This last year has been difficult for everybody including everyone in this room. Thank you.”

• Approved by 2-1 vote (Jim Thomas voted no because of the costs) to send a letter of commitment for the Jackson Tunnel Project.

• Accepted a $5,000 grant to the Fire Department from the Roland and Linda Lindsay Charitable Fund Administered by the Stark Community Foundation.

• Authorized Taser purchases for the Police Department at a cost of $18,295.

• Authorized advertising for the 2021 resurfacing project.

• Set the following public hearings for rezoning requests:

March 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Matt Scheetz, 8060 Frank NW and Dominic Ferrante, 6677 Frank NW; agent for Scheetz Building Corp., 8060 Frank NW; and Sol Partners, LLC, 6677 Frank NW, proposes to rezone B-1 Suburban Office and Limited Business District to B-2 Neighborhood Business District 6665 & 6677 on the west side of Frank approximately 385 feet south of the southwest corner of Frank and Portage.

March 23, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. The Jackson Township Trustees propose text amendments to the zoning resolution, including but not limited to, modifications to definitions, locations of Bed and Breakfast, skill game use with over five machines as a conditional use and adding or modifying regulations for clarification purposes.

April 27, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. David M. Kolar, 130 West Streetsboro St., Hudson, agent for Eugenia L. Frank, property owner, 6404 Lake Cable NW, Canton, proposes to rezone R-R Rural Residential District to R-3 PUD Residential Planned Unit Development District approx. 53.39 acres, more or less located on the south side of Portage about 445 feet east of Blendon NW. The hearing will be at Jackson High School, 7600 Fulton Drive NW.

April 27, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. David M. Kolar, 130 West Streetsboro St., Hudson, agent for Eugenia L. Frank, property owner, 6404 Lake Cable NW, proposes to rezone R-R Rural Residential District to R-1A Single Family Residential District for about 25.50 acres of a 77.86 acre tract located on the south side of Portage about 1,280 feet west of Frank Ave. NW. This hearing will also be at Jackson High School.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 23 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook