Lakemore village council approves NOPEC grant

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Lakemore Village Council met virtually March 1 to approve village business, including voting to accept the Northeastern Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) grant.

The village, which is a NOPEC member, is eligible for one of more NOPEC Energized Community Grants for 2021.

An ordinance also was approved to amend the purchase order policy for the village to allow for the fiscal officer to encumber the proper amounts for purchasing fuel, capital improvements and supplies at the beginning of the year.

Two emergency resolutions were approved accepting the resignations of Josh Bow, Robert Wilson and Cody Conley from the Fire Department and the resignation of Jennifer Deaton from the Police Department.

Council also read for the first time an ordinance enacting erosion and sediment control standards to minimize damage to property and degradation of water resources and wetlands.

Announcements

• The Easter Bunny has scheduled an appearance even though the Easter Egg hunt has been canceled. The Easter Bunny parade with the fire and police departments will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3. Residents are asked to go to a main intersection near their home if they live on a small road where fire trucks cannot get through.

• The village is in need of candy donations. Please candy or monetary donations to the Municipal Building. The building is closed but someone will come to the door to receive them.

• At 5 p.m. March 31, their will be a food pantry grab and go drive through at Lakemore United Methodist Church. Mayor Rich Cole thanked the Springfield-Lakemore Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing food drive to help stock the pantry.

• April 19 to April 23 will be clean up week. Council is hoping to hold the annual Clean up Lakemore Day either April 17 or 24.

The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 15 and will be held virtually.