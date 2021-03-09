Hartville Council approves new police facility design

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE The next step in constructing a new Hartville Police Department facility got the green light from village Council March 2. Meanwhile, village police officers weighed in on the need for the new facility and Council’s sluggish progress on the project since purchasing the property and building that will house the new station.

Council approved an amendment to 2021 budget appropriations that included $46,900 for the design development phase of the planned village police department renovation. The appropriations amendment also included $9,525 for hazardous materials testing and $4,600 for surveying – both of which took place in 2020 and were billed this year.

In 2020, Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 6,500 square foot commercial building at 526 S. Prospect Ave. for the new police facility. DS Architecture, one of two firms in Ohio that specializes in the design of safety service buildings, was selected to design the new village police station.

The design development phase is the third of six phases, including the actual construction. Prior to the vote, Councilman Jeff Miller pointed out that this is the final phase of the project before going out to bid for the construction.

Miller also read several emails from village police officers who reiterated the need for the new facility – including having to eat in areas where crime evidence is stored, changing into uniform in common areas that other village employees have access to, and being forced to bring sometimes violent prisoners into the same building that houses the village administration.

Mayor Cynthia Billings added, “You don’t know how bad it is unless you are in that office every day. They are not exaggerating.”

Some of officers’ emails also called out members of Council who have voted against funding several phases of the project.

The legislation was approved 5-1, with Councilwoman Bev Green voting no.

In other actions, council:

• Approved a conditional zoning request at 116 Woodlawn St. from property owner GentleBrook, allowing the former schoolhouse on the property to be used by Eastwood Springs Church.

GentleBrook representatives indicated in the zoning request that it planned to forgo charging the church rent in return for upkeep of the property, adding that they felt having the building occupied was preferable to it remaining empty.

The zoning was recommended by the village board of zoning appeals and was approved by Council 6-0.

Green expressed concern with how much lighting there is on the property, for safety reasons. Billings said she would speak with the property owner about this.

• Approved a settlement over a billing dispute with Ohio Edison following an executive session of Council. Village Solicitor Ron Starkey declined to give details of the settlement following the vote.