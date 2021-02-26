New Franklin approves new police vehicles

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN City Council approved six resolutions, including the approval for two police vehicles, during its Feb. 17 regular meeting.

Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with Tim Lally Chevrolet for two 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 vehicles for the Police Department, which is in need of replacements as the majority of its current vehicles have more than 100,000 miles along with others that are nearing 100,000 miles.

Also, for the Police Department, a resolution was passed authorizing the city to enter into a three-year extension with Manchester Local Schools for police services. The school system pays for the service. Mayor Paul Adamson said there is a lot of benefit to this for the schools and the city.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the purchase of nine Motorola APX XE radios and accessories for the Fire Department. Chief Steve Leslie said the department did not receive the grant it applied for.

He added that none of the departments in Summit County received the grant.

“We got Motorola to agree that if we purchased the radios now, they would honor the grant price and they agreed,” said Leslie.

Leslie says the grant price saves $14,400 and said the three is money in the budget to replace the current 10- to 15-year-old radios.

“We are beginning to see some real reliability issues with the radios,” he said.

Leslie also said with the new dispatch agreement with the city of Green, it is a good time to get the radios as they can all be programmed at one time. The department has a total of 26 radios.

Mayor Paul Adamson said they have begun working on the policies and procedures for the Council of Governments (COG) for the new dispatch center, which is set to go live on May 11. The budget must be approved by April 1.

“Things are moving,” he said.

Other approvals

Adamson also said the city's fire contract with the village of Clinton expires Oct. 3. Adamson said city officials are awaiting a decision whether Clinton wants to continue the contract. Regardless, Adamson said the west side of the city will not be affected.

"(Clinton) will let us know in the next couple of weeks," he said. "We are preparing for either way it goes. One way or another, we will make sure we have service on the west side."

A resolution to authorize approval of a proposal from Marlboro Supply for drainage pipe for Service Department projects was approved. Also, a resolution to authorize approval of a proposal from Wolff Bros. Supply for a standy-by generator at the service garage was approved. Mayor Paul Adamson said It could be several months before they could get it after it is ordered.

A new 20-year agreement with Aqua Ohio was approved. Adamson said that essentially it is starting the previous agreement over.

“Our hands are not tied, we are not giving up anything,” he said.

Bridge update

On Feb. 5 residents, along with Channel 5 News, were present at Benner Bridge. Residents expressed concerns due to no resolution has been reached as to when the bridge will be repaired. Discussions have taken place with AMATS (Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study) for funding purposes.

The cost to repair the bridge will be around $145,000. The city has applied for grant funding and expects to know if it will receive funding help within the next couple of months.

Announcements

• The city is moving forward with the tennis courts. Manchester Local Schools will donate the land and surveying will be completed soon.

“We will make the courts available to the schools,” said Adamson.

• Adamson said the Citizens Advisory Group met via Zoom for the first time and approximately 20 people have joined the group. The purpose for the group is to get residents' thoughts and suggestions and make sure the lines of communication are open.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 3.