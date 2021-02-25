Lake trustees approve pay raises for employees

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The township Boaard of Trustees approved pay raises for non-bargaining full-time employees and for auxiliary road crew CDL drivers during the Feb. 21 regular meeting.

Trustees increased the pay for non-union employees by 5 percent, effective immediately and retroactive to Jan. 1. It also voted to raise the pay for CDL drivers group A to $18-per-hour and group B to $14-per-hour, effective immediately.

Trustee Steve Miller said the non-union pay rate was behind what has been given to union employees, so trustees voted to give raises to both groups to make the pay-raise percentages more equal. Miller said that the road crew drivers' rate of pay hasn’t been adjusted in several years.

In other actions, trustees:

Authorized paying bills as of Feb. 22 in the amount of $203,099.

Approved the purchase of a 2021 Mack Granite Single Axle Cab and Chassis through the ODOT Cooperative Purchasing Program at a cost of $109,362, which includes an extended warranty from R.W. Sidley Inc.

Authorized the replacement of the central hydraulic system on the township’s 2020 Mack Granite snow- and ice-control dump truck from Concord Road Equipment at a cost of $45,954.

Approved obtaining quotes for real costs in moving forward with changes to the township's yard waste program. Miller said that many people outside of the township used it last year and it exceeded capacity. Trustee Jeremy Yoder said it should open in the spring with some new metrics such as gate cards.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 8 at Township Hall and livestreamed on Facebook.