Green buys ladder truck with Nexus money

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN The Green Fire Department will be getting a new $1.3 million purchase ladder truck, paid in part by Nexus pipeline settlement funds.

Green City Council approved the purchase of the Pierce Velocity 100-foot heavy duty aerial platform fire truck at its Feb. 23 regular meeting.

Councilman At-Large Clark DeVitis explained that the truck is being paid out of the city’s ambulance billing and Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline funds, with the final cost coming in less than the city’s original $1.5 million allocation.

“This is a new ladder truck for the city and if we pay pre-pay for the truck upfront we’ll save $38,958,” DeVitis said. “So the price is with that discount applied.”

The difference between the original allocation and the final sale price, DeVitis said, will be returned to the ambulance billing and Nexus funds in the same proportion that each was allocated.

The purchase also includes a $3,834 performance bond, which Finance Director Steven Schmidt said insures the city in the event that the company manufacturing the truck cannot fulfil that obligation.

“Since the city is paying up front (the bond guarantees) that we will not be losing those funds,” Schmidt said. “If anything were to happen, the city is guaranteed those funds, or that they are given to another (manufacturing) company.”

DeVitis noted that the city has purchased vehicles from the manufacturer, Atlantic Emergency Solutions in the past and does not anticipate any problems. However, given the time needed to manufacture and deliver the truck, along with its large price tag, DeVitis said, “I think it’s advisable to (include) this bond.”

In other action, council:

• Approved the appropriation of $17,340 for engineering services provided in 2020 by Environmental Design Group. Planning and Development Director Wayne Wiethe said the city typically pays these fees for project reviews and inspections to EDG up front, and then recoups its money by billing the project developer. In this case, he said, “we got some bills (from EDG) late, for the last quarter of 2020.”

• Approved an ordinance vacating Marathon Alley in the city, while maintaining the alley as a utility easement.