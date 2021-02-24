Springfield trustees approve fire, police hires

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved personnel changes for the police and fire departments during the Feb. 11 regular meeting.

Trustees approved the promotion of Officer Kristofer London to sergeant, effective Feb. 22. He will serve a one-year probation period with the rate of pay per hour and work schedule assigned to be within the collective bargaining agreement. Also, for the department, the trustees approved removing Officer Cody Meade from full-time probation as of Feb. 10.

For the fire department, it was approved to appoint Andrew Gauer to the position of part-time firefighter/EMT paramedic, effective Feb. 22 and to conditionally appoint Seth Duckett to the position of part-time firefighter/EMT, also effective Feb. 22, contingent on his successful completion of a physical exam. Both appointments will follow the part-time firefighters collective bargaining agreement.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved a payment to OTARMA in the total amount of $95,219. This is the annual premium for all insurance issues for Springfield Township. The payment is split among the departments and paid from the appropriate fund lines. The payment is based on a department’s number of vehicles and number of buildings.

• Approved to pay Jeffrey A. Cordi, P.S., in the amount not to exceed $5,200, for consolidation surveys of township properties. This was for all township-owned properties along Springfield Lake.

• Approved supplemental appropriations were approved to cover the cost for insurance and bonding with OTARMA. A creation of a fund line for Workers’ Compensation was also approved.

• An invoice from H&W Door was approved for payment in the amount of $1,286.

For those wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting can do so by submitting comments to trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. The comments will be addressed at the next meeting. The meetings are livestreamed on You Tube and Spectrum Channel 1023 for the public to view.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.