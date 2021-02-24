Lakemore council hears Springfield Lake update

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Village Administrator Tracy Fast updated Lakemore Village Council during the Feb. 16 meeting on what the village is doing to improve the condition of the Springfield Lake.

Fast said she has been working with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to finish everything that is needed. She said the village has been working on new polices regarding elicited discharges into the lake. Fast told council that she has had to send out one violation so far and its a situation that is being taken seriously.

Fast's suggestion is for anybody who is unsure of how to dispose of something to call the village office and it will advise. Anybody found not following the policies will lead to fines and potentially jail.

The latest information and policies will be on the village website www.lakemoreohio.org.

In other action, council:

• Approved a resolution for the mayor to accept the proposal from Blue Technologies to replace the existing copy machines for the municipal and police buildings.

• Approved the rehiring of Christopher Alderman as a full-time laborer with the Department of Public Services (DOPS).

• Approved to apply for the ServeOhio Global Youth Service Date Grant to purchase and plant sunflower seeds to create a field of flowers in the village. This field of flowers will improve storm water fun off, positively impact the water well system and improve nature.

• Approved an ordinance to amend policies and procedures to allow full-time employees to sell up to 80 hours of vacation time annually without council approval after their anniversary date.

• Amended the appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village for the fire grants, EMS fund and storm water utility fund, until funds are received. Also approved in the ordinance was the purchase order to Stryker Medical Division for two loading systems installed in each squad.

• Heard from Mayor Rich Cole who thanked the Department of Public Service for its hard work in keeping the roads clear and safe for the residents.

“They are out on a water main break right now,” he said.

Cole said those working in the department or hard workers and they give their all and “are a good group of guys.”

Announcements

• Council asked for residents not to rake or leaves and debris into roadways or waterways to avoid negative effects in Springfield Lake. Food drive

• Due to COVID-19, the annual Easter Egg hunt will be canceled, but the Easter Bunny will visit the village from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 and will ride on a fire truck and have a police escort.

• The village is in need of candy donations for the Easter event. With the municipal building being closed to the public those wanting to help by donating candy or monetary donations can do so by calling ahead and dropping the off out front and office personnel will pick it up.

• The Springfield Lakemore Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a food drive and all donations will go to the Lakemore Food Pantry, which serves village and township residents. Needed items include canned foods, non-perishable food, eggs, milk, cereal, bread, butter and toiletries including toilet paper, feminine products, soap, toothpaste, laundry soap etc. Donations can be dropped off at Act Now Print, Dunn Chiropractic, Hughes Real Estate, T’s-N-Things, Springfield High School and all junior and senior high basketball games, and Lakemore United Methodist Church. Please take all perishable items to the church. For more information, call 330-510-4173.

The next council meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m., March 1.