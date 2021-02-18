Green looking to switch trash, recycle hauler

George Davis

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained some inaccurate rate information that has been corrected.

GREEN What was old is about to become new again as the city contemplates switching its exclusive residential hauler of solid waste and recyclables after more than 10 years.

The city administration recommended to City Council on Feb. 9 that Republic Services be awarded a five-year contract with the bilateral option of an additional five, one-year contracts to succeed Kimble Recycling and Disposal of Dover. The recommendation is based on Republic presenting a lower bid than Kimble and Cincinnati-based Rumpke Consolidated Services.

Kimble, which was chosen over Republic in 2010 bidding, finished second in all three of the residential service categories: Unlimited, Limited and a new category, Limited Senior.

Service Director Valerie Wax Carr, who asked council to approve the contract during the Feb. 23 meeting, said the city anticipated rate increases with the new contract, adding that the figures were below the current market rate of $17 for the 7,500 unlimited customers.

She explained that Unlimited customers will have weekly trash and recycling plus bulk items and additional trash outside of trash as needed and reasonable. Cost will be $16.64 per month. Limited customers will receive weekly trash and recycling only – No bulk or additional trash and everything must fit into carts. Cost will be $15.97. Limited Senior for customers age 65 and over will be the same as limited but discounted to $14.37.

Kimble’s bids were $17.95 for unlimited; $16.70 for limited and $15.70 for limited seniors. Rumpke’s bids were $23.05, $21.90 and $20.00, respectively.

Currently, Kimble’s unlimited rate is $13.85 while limited is $12.03.

Terry Thompson, Republic’s Municipal Services Manager covering 55 Ohio counties, said the new rates will remain the same for three years and then will increase by $2.75 in years four and five.

“Working with the people of Green has been great," Thompson said. "Service Director Valerie Wax Carr made it quite clear that they were looking for the best service they could provide the residents at the best possible price. And that is what we do. Green has been a contract that we always wanted to get back.”

Once council approves the recommendation, Carr said that Republic will begin distributing containers starting the week of March 8 and begin pickup on April 1. Kimble will pick up its containers after the customers’ last pickup, or after March 31, whichever comes first. Kimble’s last Green residential run will be March 31.

