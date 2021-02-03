Springfield approves fire, police expenditures

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved business for the fire and police departments during its Jan. 28 regular meeting.

Fire Department approvals

For the Fire Department, the board approved several orders of business, including accepting the resignation of part-time firefighter/EMT-paramedic Seth Shier, effective Jan. 23.

Trustees also authorized the appointments of Jared Armsey, Douglas Dunwald and Thomas Gauer to the position of part-time firefighter/EMT-paramedic, effective Feb. 8, with terms and conditions per the part-time firefighters' collective bargaining agreement.

Also authorized was the appointment of part-time firefighter/EMT-paramedic Austin Wingate, effective Feb. 8, to fill a vacant full-time position contingent on the completion of the physical examination and passing a drug screening. He will serve a one-year probation period.

Trustees also approved the purchase of uniforms for the newly appointed part-time Fire Department employees from Akron Uniform at a cost not to exceed $1,800. The purchase of turnout gear for the new firefighters was also approved at a cost not to exceed $8,400; and for the full-time firefighter in an amount not to exceed $2,800. The Board also approved the purchase of SCBA bottles from Dalmation Fire Equipment at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

Police Department approvals

The Board also authorized Police Chief Jack Simone to execute an agreement on behalf of the trustees with Enterprise Fleet Management leasing program for two Dodge Durangos through a four-year lease agreement not to exceed $844.63 per month, per vehicle, with a $1 purchase option at the end of the 48-month lease. Trustees also authorized Simone to purchase an equipment package for each of the leased vehicles from Enterprise Fleet Management at a price not to exceed $10,680 per vehicle.

In other business, trustees:

• Approved a purchase of parts needed to repair and maintain the roadside mower for an amount not to exceed $4,073.42.

• Approved a resolution with Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) for the 2021 Energized Community Grant Program.

• Approved the annual Township Highway System Mileage Certification of miles of highway from the Summit County Engineers office. The 2020 number of miles was 70.571. The number is based on the data collected by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and reflects any changes submitted for the year 2020. The mileage figures are used in calculating the township’s share of the State Motor Vehicle Fuel Taxes.

• The board went into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, and compensation of an employee. There was no further business when the meeting resumed.

The meeting was livestreamed on You Tube for the public to watch and can be seen on YouTube, www.springfieldtownship.us or on Spectrum channel 1023.

Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting which will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 11