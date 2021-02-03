Lakemore forgives late utilities payments

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE There will be no penalties for village residents running behind on utility bill payments.

During the Jan. 18 virtual council meeting, Council approved a resolution declaring that village will not impose penalties on utility payments made in the month of January as residents and businesses are experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic. This will help those having mail issues and hardships. Normal billing and collection practices were set to return Feb. 1, unless otherwise determined by council.

Resignations

Council accepted the resignation of Police Sgt. John Smith, who began with the Springfield Township Police Department in 1989 as an unpaid reserve officer and was chief for nine years. He then worked with the Lakemore department as resource officer at the junior senior/high school and has stepped up when the Lakemore captain and chief were out sick.

Council wished him the best during his retirement.

Mayor Rich Cole said Smith has been an asset to the department as he brought a wealth of knowledge to help the department get back up and running in 2017.

Sam Ray, who was assistant to the Village Administrator, also resigned to pursue his career. Council thanked Ray for his service saying he stepped in when COVID-19 hit and did a great job.

Council members said both Smith and Ray will be missed.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution to hire Antonio Corriere, Austin Wingate, Sam Wilson, Tim Herstine, Tristan Francis and Blaize Bryan as part-time firefighter/medics with the Fire Department.

• Approved the hiring of Tracy McMenamee as a full-time utility billing clerk with the Department of Public Services.

• Approved a proposal from Peerless Midwest, as emergency legislation, to complete the repairs on well number 4. The company pulled the pumps and took them to Indiana where they will be rebuilt at a cost of $25,000. Cole said they did not know what the repairs would entail until the company could look at the pumps. He said the village was advised the rebuild would be the best route to go.

• Rejected an ordinance to amend previous ordinances of the policies and procedures manual to create the position of part-time assistant to the fiscal officer and part-time assistant to the fiscal officer.

• Approved to request advanced payments of property taxes.

Announcements

• Cole announced that Restore Addition Recovery has opened on the former property of Edwin Shaw. It is open every Monday at 9:45 a.m. for intake.

• Cole announced the village received a NOPEC Grant for $6,000.

• Free lunches for children up to 18 years old are available at the high school at door J.

• Village residents in the 44312 zip code are encouraged to let it be known they live in Lakemore when purchasing new tags for a vehicles so the revenue goes to the village.