Hartville amends 2021 budget due to CARES purchase

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE With the extension of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act deadline, Hartville Village Council approved an amendment to the 2021 village budget on Feb. 2 to cover payments for CARES Act-funded fire department equipment.

Fiscal Officer Scott Varney said the $21,642 appropriation for Fire Department equipment was approved by Council in November 2020. Councilwoman Bev Green asked why the issue had not been resolved in December.

“I had to see if (the purchase) qualified for COVID-19 money,” Varney said.

He said he was concerned that the equipment would not arrive by the original CARES Act deadline of Dec. 31, 2020. However, on Dec. 27, 2020, that deadline was extended through the end of 2021.

“It still hasn’t arrived (so) I don’t have that in the appropriations,” Varney said. “But I would like to cut the chief a check.”

Council also approved a $4,275 appropriation from the building reserve fund to pay David Broemsen Surveying for work at the new Hartville Police Department facility site.

“I didn’t receive an invoice in time to include it in the current appropriations,” Varney said of that budget amendment.

Both budget amendments passed by a 5-1 vote, with Green voting against each. Companion legislation approving the payment to David Broemsen Surveying, however, was approved 6-0.

In other actions, council:

• Approved placing a 0.5-percent, five-year income tax levy for road repair and replacement on the May 4 ballot.

• Approved a variance for a 47.33 square foot sign at the Pet Supplies Plus store in the Hartville Center plaza. The variance was recommended by the village Board of Zoning Appeals and is for the same square footage as was granted to the former tenant, Pet Value. Green voted no, stating that granting the roughly 15 square foot variance set a negative precedent so soon after Council approval of an updated village zoning code six months ago.

• Authorized Varney to apply with the United States Department of Agriculture and area banks for financing options related to the renovation of the new village police facility. Green was the lone no vote, stating that the issue should first be discussed in the finance committee. Village Solicitor Ron Starkey said the application process represents no financial liability to the village and likened it to a home buyer seeking pre-approval for a purchase.