New Franklin council hears dispatching update

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Mayor Paul Adamson spoke to City Council about the first meeting of the South Summit Council of Governments during the Jan. 20 council meeting.

Adamson said that the shared dispatch center with the city of Green will become operational in the second quarter of the year, likely April or May. He said the cost will be shared with Green paying 60 percent and New Franklin paying 40 percent.

Since the council is a separate political entity, a budget must be approved by March 30. Both cities will pay $50,000 for a buy-in fee.

In other business, council:

• Authorized the city to apply for In business for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the purchase of 20 ensembles of structural firefighting gear. The grant is for $68,000 and the city’s portion will be $3,314. The city will pay $795 to the company for writing the grant application. If it is awarded, the city will also pay $3,500 to the company for acquiring the grant. The gear has a lifespan of 10 years. Purchasing the ensembles together will save the city money.

• Heard that the Fire Department has prepared its research and is ready to take bids for a new pumper truck. The grant monies will pay approximately $565,000 of the cost while the city’s portion will be about $27,000. Firefighter Tim Young said the existing truck has served the city well, but it is time for a replacement. Council agreed it is a bargain to get a new truck for $27,000. Council approved for the department to take bids.

• Heard a report from Finance Director Susan Cooke that her department is finishing up the business for 2020 and is working to meet all the deadlines for the new year.

Adamson said Cooke had to spend many extra hours to finalize the CARES Act documents consisting of hundreds of pages.

Announcements:

• Adamson reported that the water lines are proceeding on West Caston Road and letters are going out to property owners along the line to explain the costs. The information will also be available on the city's website.

• The Parks Department supports moving forward with new tennis courts. The committee has a budget of $150,000 from income tax of which $50,000 is allocated for fixed expenses. It is planning to have a grant application in by the end of April. It would also include pickle ball courts.

The meeting was held through Zoom and can be watched on the city’s Facebook page.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 6.