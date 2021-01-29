Lake Township Trustees request speed limit studies

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 25, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation to look at speed reductions investigations on three three township streets – Hoover Avenue, Wolf Avenue and Midway Street.

The request states, “that a reasonable and safe prima facia speed limit be determined.”

The board believes the current speed limits on the three roads are unreasonable. Speed limits are 55 miles per hour on Hoover Avenue, 40 MPH on Wolf Avenue and 55 MPH on Midway Street.

“We have heard from residents on all three roadways that they feel the speeding is out of control, so we are requesting these investigations and we’ll see how they come back," Trustee Jeremy Miller said.

When new reasonable and safe speed limits have been determined by ODOT, standard signs will be posted on the roadways.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 25 in the amount of $194,702.

• Reappointed Denise Ballinger to the Lake Township Board of Zoning Appeals, effective immediately through Jan. 25, 2026.

• Reappointed Timothy Muckley to the Lake Township Zoning Commission, effective immediately through Jan. 25, 2026.

• Canceled the annual review meeting for the Lake Township/Village of Hartville Disaster Control Guide. The annual confirmation of phone numbers will take place before Feb. 15.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. Feb. 8 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook